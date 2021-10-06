South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults

Of the 731 pregnant women infected with the virus in South Korea as of August, about 2 per cent of them developed serious illnesses, more than six times that of women aged between 20 to 45, according to the KDCA.

But officials have advised people with shorter than 12 weeks pregnancy to consult medical staff before getting a shot.

Some 54.5 of the country's 52 million population and around 63 per cent of adults were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, and authorities aim to complete vaccination for 80 per cent of all adults by the end of October.

The government plans to begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 next month, and providing booster shots for people aged 75 or older and other priority groups next week, including those who live or work at nursing homes and care facilities.

Authorities are also mapping out a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19, to be implemented in phases starting later this month to gradually ease distancing rules and restrictions, though masks will still be mandatory at least in the initial stages.

The KDCA reported 2,028 cases for Tuesday, as the numbers resurged after the Korean thanksgiving, Chuseok holidays.

However, the ongoing wave has seen far fewer serious infections than earlier outbreaks, with many older and more vulnerable people having received vaccines.

Critical cases hovered around 350, and total infections rose to 323,379, with 2,536 deaths.