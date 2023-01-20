South Korea to lift indoor mask mandate this month

SEOUL: South Korea will drop face a mask mandate for most indoor public places later this month, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday (Jan 20), though coverings will still be required on transport and in medical facilities.

The lifting of the face-covering rules will take effect on Jan 30, Han said, in the country's latest step to ease COVID-19 rules as new cases show signs of a slowdown.

"The daily number of new infections is continuing to decline and despite concerns over a spike in cases in China, the situation here is under control without major troubles," the prime minister said during a COVID-19 response meeting.