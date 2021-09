South Korea planning to live 'more normally' with COVID-19 after October

SEOUL: South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19, expecting 80 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October, health authorities said on Wednesday (Sep 8).

The country is in the middle of its worst wave of infections, but it has kept the number of severely ill cases under control through steadily rising vaccination rates.

"We'll review measures that will allow us to live more normally, but any such switch will be implemented only when we achieve high vaccination rates and overall (COVID-19) situations stabilise," Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

The strategy will be implemented in phases to gradually ease restrictions, authorities said. Masks will still be required at least in the initial stage.

The government expects to implement the plan sometime after late October when 80 per cent of its adult population likely will have been vaccinated. As of Tuesday, South Korea had given at least one vaccine dose to 70.9 per cent of its adult population, while 42.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It reported 2,050 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, with 2,014 of those locally acquired.