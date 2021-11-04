South Korea opens COVID-19 quarantine centres for students sitting college entrance exam

SEOUL: South Korea opened COVID-19 quarantine centres on Thursday (Nov 4) to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country's gruelling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks.

The highly competitive exam, held just once a year, is considered a life-defining event for many high school students, as a degree from a prestigious university is seen as the bare minimum for securing one of the coveted but limited corporate jobs in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

To ensure every student who wants to is able to take the test, the government opened residential quarantine centres in hospitals and other treatment centres that can accommodate up to 3,000 students.

Around 510,000 final-year high school students, about 40 per cent of the total across the country, are scheduled to take the mammoth test, which encompasses subjects ranging from languages to mathematics and science.

The quarantine centres opened on Thursday will house confirmed COVID-19 cases and possibly any students who come into contact with an infected person over the next two weeks.

It was unclear how many, if any, students were in the quarantine centres on Thursday. The Education Ministry is not expected to disclose the number of quarantined students who plan to take the test until closer to the exam date of Nov 18.