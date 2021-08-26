South Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths for 2021 as severe cases rise

SEOUL: South Korea reported 20 COVID-19 deaths for Wednesday (Aug 25), the highest daily count this year, as the number of severe cases more than doubled since the current and worst wave of infections began in July.

While total case mortality rates remain low at below 1 per cent and no major strains on its healthcare system is reported yet, South Korean authorities have been trying to secure more ICU beds for severe patients which are on the rise along with record new infections.

The number of critical or severe cases jumped to 425 as of Wednesday from 155 as of Jul 7, around when the fourth wave of infections began.

The country has 833 intensive care beds for severe COVID-19 patients and 250 of them were available as of Tuesday, according to the health ministry.