South Korea reaches goal of 70% vaccinations for COVID-19

SEOUL: South Korea said on Saturday (Oct 23) that it has achieved its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of its 52 million people, paving the way for a planned return to normal next month.

The target, set a month before the country kicked off its inoculation campaign in late February, was reached by 2pm local time, with about 36 million vaccinated, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The goal was earlier met with scepticism as the government grappled with global COVID-19 vaccine shortages and shipment delays. But despite its rough start, South Korea quickly ramped up its vaccination drive, thanks chiefly to expanded supplies and relatively high public acceptance, surpassing the United States and other early starters.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said last week that the government will begin a phased return to normal activities starting Nov 1, putting forward the shift initially scheduled for mid-November.