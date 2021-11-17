South Korea to cut COVID-19 vaccine booster interval for elderly to fight rise in cases

SEOUL: South Korea plans to cut to four months from six the gap for coronavirus booster doses given to senior citizens as it looks to dampen a spike in serious cases, authorities said on Wednesday (Nov 17).

After managing to keep infections relatively low with aggressive testing and tracing, authorities are now grappling with a surge in critical cases since an easing of distancing rules this month under a "living with COVID-19" scheme.

More than 90 per cent of South Korean adults have been vaccinated, but breakthrough infections have been growing among elderly people, straining the medical system.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said it has decided to shorten the dosing interval for booster shots for people aged 60 or older and those who live or work at nursing homes and other vulnerable facilities to four months.

People in their 50s and primary groups including soldiers, police and firefighters can now get another jab five months after their last shot.