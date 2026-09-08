South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions

SEOUL: South Korea said Tuesday (Sep 8) it had sent a fact-finding team to assess the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing no decision had been made about potential troop deployment to the strategic waterway.

Traffic through the vital shipping route has been virtually paralysed since the US-Iran war began on Feb 28, disrupting global energy markets.

The South Korean defence ministry said it had "dispatched a fact-finding team to assess conditions on the ground in the Strait of Hormuz".

"The team was sent to examine the regional situation and security conditions, and its mission does not presuppose an actual deployment," it said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured ally South Korea to provide help for the war in the Middle East, but Seoul denied that ally Washington had asked it to deploy troops by a specified deadline.

"No decision has been made regarding the deployment of troops," the South Korean defence ministry said.