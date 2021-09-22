Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea to donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in October
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea to donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in October

South Korea to donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in October

FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

22 Sep 2021 06:28PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday (Sep 22) it would donate more than 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam next month in what would become the northern Asian country's first direct cross-border sharing of its vaccine stockpiles.

Vietnam, which serves as a major manufacturing hub for many South Korean companies including technology company Samsung Electronics, has fully vaccinated only about 7 per cent of its 98 million people, one of Asia's lowest inoculation rates.

The announcement by South Korea's presidential office came hours after President Moon Jae-in met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae declined to disclose the vaccine brand when asked during a Wednesday briefing.

South Korea, which also struggled to get vaccine supplies initially, has supercharged its campaign in recent months, inoculating 82.8 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose and fully vaccinating 50.2 per cent.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

South Korea Vietnam COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us