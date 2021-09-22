South Korea to donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in October

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday (Sep 22) it would donate more than 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam next month in what would become the northern Asian country's first direct cross-border sharing of its vaccine stockpiles.

Vietnam, which serves as a major manufacturing hub for many South Korean companies including technology company Samsung Electronics, has fully vaccinated only about 7 per cent of its 98 million people, one of Asia's lowest inoculation rates.

The announcement by South Korea's presidential office came hours after President Moon Jae-in met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae declined to disclose the vaccine brand when asked during a Wednesday briefing.

South Korea, which also struggled to get vaccine supplies initially, has supercharged its campaign in recent months, inoculating 82.8 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose and fully vaccinating 50.2 per cent.