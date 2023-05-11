Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea to drop mandatory 7-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients from June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea to drop mandatory 7-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients from June

South Korea to drop mandatory 7-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients from June

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a sunny spring day in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

11 May 2023 10:58AM (Updated: 11 May 2023 11:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea on Thursday (May 11) lowered its crisis level for COVID-19 and will from June no longer require infected people to quarantine for seven days, dropping one of the country's few remaining pandemic-related restrictions.

Health authorities will still recommend five days of self-isolation for infected people but it will not be mandatory.

"I am glad that people will be able to resume normal life after three years and four months," President Yoon Suk-yeol told a televised meeting with government officials and medical workers to mark the lowering of the crisis level from the highest level of four to three.

Requirements that masks be worn at all medical facilities and pharmacies will also be dropped, with masks only mandatory at hospitals with patient wards.

Yoon said the government would continue to provide financial support for COVID-19 testing and treatment "for a while".

Last week, the World Health Organization declared an end of the global emergency status for COVID-19, which has been in place since Jan 30, 2020.

South Korea, which has a population of 52 million, has reported around 31.3 million infections and 34,600 deaths, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

South Korea COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.