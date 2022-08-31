Logo
South Korea to end pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for international arrivals
Workers wearing protective gear check passengers from overseas as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Incheon, South Korea, Dec 28, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

31 Aug 2022 08:09AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 08:11AM)
SEOUL: South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday (Sept 3), Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily COVID-19 infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

Source: Reuters/yb

