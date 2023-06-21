Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea environmental impact review clears way for US missile defence system
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea environmental impact review clears way for US missile defence system

South Korea environmental impact review clears way for US missile defence system

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea on Jun 13, 2017. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji)

21 Jun 2023 02:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A South Korean environmental impact assessment of a United States missile defence system found "insignificant" electromagnetic radiation relative to safety standards, the defence ministry said on Wednesday (Jun 21), clearing the way for its permanent deployment.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea in 2017 generated a maximum level of electromagnetic radiation below 0.2 per cent of the safety standards, the ministry said. China and some residents had complained about its placement in the southeastern air base of Seongju.

"The latest environmental impact assessment is a preceding step for the normalisation of the Seongju base," the ministry said in a statement.

The study result is expected to clear the way for additional infrastructure construction for the system. Officials have said THAAD could not be operated at its full capacity amid protests from nearby residents who raised concerns over the system's impact on their health.

China has also angrily reacted to the installation, contending that the system's powerful radar could peer into its airspace.

The US and South Korea have said THAAD is for self-defence, meant to counter North Korea's evolving threats.

The nuclear-armed North has been testing various weapons, including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with the South and its main ally, the US.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

South Korea United States missile

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.