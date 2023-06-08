Three seriously injured after escalator at South Korea subway station suddenly reverses

A busy escalator at a subway station in South Korea suddenly reversed on Thursday morning (Jun 8), injuring 14 people.

Three of them suffered serious injuries on the back and legs, local media reported.

The incident occurred at around 8.20am local time at Sunae Station on the Bundang Line, south of Seoul.

Commuters were riding upwards on the escalator when it suddenly changed direction and move downwards.

A video circulating on Twitter shows people tumbling down the steps, crushing one another. One person was seen falling over to the adjacent escalator.

South Korean authorities are looking into the exact cause of the incident.