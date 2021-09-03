South Korea extends distancing curbs ahead of thanksgiving holiday

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday (Sep 3) extended social distancing curbs for several weeks to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide as the country supercharges its vaccination campaign ahead of a thanksgiving holiday later this month.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the toughest level 4 restrictions in greater Seoul and level 3 curbs in the rest of the country would run through to Oct 3.

However, he also announced that restaurants and cafes in the greater Seoul area would be allowed to close an hour later each evening and families would be allowed to gather in groups of up to eight people in the week of the Sep 21 Chuseok holiday.

Kim has been balancing providing incentives for people to get vaccinated with reining in an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that started in July.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,709 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday, 1,675 of which were locally acquired. Korea has recorded a total of 257,110 infections since the pandemic started, with 2,308 deaths.