South Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway

SEOUL: South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases, while allowing vaccinated people some latitude, its prime minister said on Friday (Aug 20).

The country's fourth COVID-19 wave has shown few signs of abating six weeks after the toughest Level 4 distancing rules, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 pm.

South Korea reported 2,052 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,001 of which were locally acquired, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) data showed.

As part of the extended restrictions, authorities will require restaurants and cafes in the metropolitan area to close an hour earlier at 9pm until Sep 5, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting.