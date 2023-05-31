'Boy who cried wolf': Seoul residents panic after false rocket alarm

SEOUL: An emergency evacuation alert sent in error across Seoul over a North Korean rocket launch triggered widespread panic on Wednesday (May 31), crashing internet services and raising fears the government could not be trusted to handle a real crisis.

The alert, sent at 6.41am local time to all mobile phones in Seoul, said: "Citizens, please prepare to evacuate and allow children and the elderly to evacuate first."

The message did not specify why residents should evacuate or explain where they should go - Seoul has long had a network of underground bomb shelters, but they have not been used in emergencies in living memory.

Naver, South Korea's largest internet portal, told AFP its network went down for around five minutes due to the excess traffic sparked by the alert.

After around 20 minutes of confusion, the government retracted the alert.