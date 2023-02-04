South Korea Foreign Minister Park touts US 'extended deterrence' after Blinken talks

WASHINGTON: South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin said after meeting US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Friday (Feb 3) that Seoul and Washington were committed to strengthening "extended deterrence" in relation to North Korea.

South Korea has sought assurances over extended deterrence, referring to the ability of the US military to deter attacks on US allies, amid concerns over Pyongyang's increasing missile and nuclear capabilities.

"The ROK (Republic of Korea) and the US will continue our watertight coordination to achieve genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula," Park said during a joint news conference following the meeting at the State Department in Washington.

"We are committed to strengthening extended deterrence while maintaining a robust combined defence posture. Any provocations by North Korea will be met with a firm and united response."

Park and Blinken's meeting followed a visit to Seoul this week by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who vowed to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war.