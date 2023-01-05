Chinese man who went missing in South Korea after testing positive for COVID-19 found by police

SEOUL: South Korean police found on Thursday (Jan 5) a Chinese man who went missing after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, and said he would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law.

The man's disappearance after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Incheon airport on Tuesday and being ordered into quarantine raised concern about increasing infections after China abandoned a tough "zero-COVID" policy and prepares to scrap travel restrictions as its cases rapidly increase.

"The person was found at a hotel in Seoul this afternoon," a police officer said, adding the man in his 40s would be taken to a facility to spend the stipulated seven days in quarantine.

"We plan to investigate the individual once the mandatory isolation period is completed."

The man has been on a wanted list for allegedly running away while awaiting admission to quarantine.

He could be subject to up to one year in prison, or 10 million won (US$7,840) in fines, if convicted of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, officials said.