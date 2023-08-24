South Korea police arrest 14 Fukushima protesters seeking to enter Japan embassy

SEOUL: South Korean police arrested on Thursday (Aug 24) at least 14 people who entered a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul during a protest against Tokyo's release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, an organiser and a Reuters witness said.

The protest came the day Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that prompted fresh, fierce criticism from around the region.

The group, made up mostly of young people, reached the eighth floor, where the embassy is located, and hung banners condemning the release.

"The sea is not Japan's trash bin," read one of the banners. "Stop releasing contaminated water at once."

A Reuters photographer on the scene saw police officers physically carry and drag protesters from the building and bundle them into a bus.