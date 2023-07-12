South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

SEOUL: A South Korean zoo has announced the birth of two giant panda twins - the first to be born in the country - triggering an outpouring of excitement online.

The female twins were born at the Everland theme park near the capital Seoul last Friday (Jul 7), the zoo revealed in a video posted on its YouTube channel.

The video, uploaded on Tuesday, shows the mother, Ai Bao, in labour, rolling around her cage before giving birth to two tiny panda cubs.

The first twin weighed 180g and the second 140g, the zoo said.

"Both the mother and the twin pandas are in good health," a representative from the zoo said in a statement.

"Ai Bao is taking good care of her cubs, putting her experience with Fu Bao to use."

Fu Bao, born in July 2020, is the twins' older sister and the first giant panda born in South Korea through natural breeding.