South Korea's President Yoon orders water trucks, buses for heatwave-hit scout jamboree

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Friday (Aug 4) that air-conditioned buses and water trucks be sent to a global scout event his country is hosting, after hundreds of teenage participants fell ill due to hot weather.

At least 600 people at the World Scout Jamboree, which kicked off in southwestern Buan on Tuesday, have so far been treated for heat-related ailments, officials said.

The event coincides with the highest level heat warning by the government in four years, as temperatures in some parts of the country exceeded 38 degrees Celsius this week.

One Malaysian scout told a South Korean newspaper that the weather was even hotter than in his home country: "It was so hot that I got a migraine," he said.

Local media reported that scouts from the United States, Britain, Belgium, Bangladesh, Colombia, Poland and Sweden were affected.