South Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history

TOKYO/SEOUL: The leaders of Japan and South Korea promised to turn the page on years of animosity at a meeting on Thursday (Mar 16), putting aside their difficult, shared history and saying they needed to work more closely to counter the region's security challenges.

The comments from South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol and Japan's Fumio Kishida at a joint meeting in Tokyo highlight how the two US allies have been pushed closer together by North Korea's frequent missile launches, as well as growing concern about China's more muscular role on the international stage.

Yoon's visit to Japan on Thursday was the first for a South Korean president in 12 years. The urgency of the regional security situation - and the threat posed by North Korea - were underscored in the hours before Yoon's arrival, when the North fired a long-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

The two countries also agreed to drop an almost four-year-old trade dispute on the high-tech materials used for chips, an issue that has dogged their relationship even as the political importance of semiconductors, and securing their supply, has increased.

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting point," Yoon said in remarks as they faced each other across a table.

"As seen in North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile before my departure to Tokyo this morning, North Korea's ever-growing nuclear and missile threats are a grave threat not only to East Asia but to the international peace and stability."

Kishida said he was happy that the opportunity for relations took place on a warm spring day.

The two said they would restart their previously halted "shuttle diplomacy" of regular visits between the leaders.