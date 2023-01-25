South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays

SEOUL: Thousands of travellers swarmed a small airport in South Korea’s Jeju island on Wednesday (Jan 25) in a scramble to get on flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day.

Officials at South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety did not immediately report any major damage or injuries from subzero temperatures and icy conditions that have affected most of the country since Tuesday.

But at least eight roads and 10 sea routes remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon. About 140 homes in the capital Seoul and nearby regions reported busted water pressure pumps or pipes as temperatures dipped to around -15 to -20 degrees Celsius across the mainland.

In Japan, heavy snow and record-cold temperatures also brought widespread disruptions.

At least one person has died and two more deaths were being investigated in connection with the cold weather, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.