Dolphins around South Korea’s Jeju Island dying from overtourism, pollution, say experts

JEJU: For centuries, dolphins have been sighted in the waters around South Korea’s largest island, where temperatures are warmer than in other parts of the country.

But concerns are now growing that excessive tourism and pollution are killing the animals that live off the coast of Jeju Island.

About 120 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins – which were designated an endangered species by the government more than a decade ago – have made their home there, especially at Seogwipo city in the southern part of Jeju Province.

This year alone, about 10 calves among the population have died.

This is up from one death last year, with studies by a research team showing that most of the babies died right after birth.

BOATS CAUSING STRESS

Experts said tourist boats are believed to be causing unimaginable stress to the dolphins, driven by growing interest in dolphin-watching tours. Seogwipo city is the island’s main tourist city.

“Dolphins use echolocation to navigate and determine their direction. But with so many boats, they feel trapped. This can cause continuous stress for them,” said Oh Seung-mok, director of documentary group Docu Jeju who is also part of the research team.