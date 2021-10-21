South Korea launches own space rocket for the first time

SEOUL: South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday (Oct 21), carrying a 1.5-tonne payload into orbit it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri and emblazoned with a South Korean flag, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame.

"It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems," a commentator said. "It is already remarkable that we have achieved this much in our first attempt."

The three-stage rocket successfully deployed its dummy satellite cargo, broadcasters reported, and cheering and applause broke out in the control centre.

In the national assembly, lawmakers stopped proceedings to watch the launch.