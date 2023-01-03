South Korea's lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, moon

SEOUL: South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white photos of the moon's surface and Earth, the national space centre said Tuesday (Jan 3).

Danuri - a portmanteau of the Korean words for "moon" and "enjoy" - was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.

Its images - taken between Dec 24 and Jan 1 - show the lunar surface and Earth, and were shot from less than 120km over the Moon, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said in a statement.

The images and videos will be "used to select potential sites for a Moon landing in 2032", it added.

Danuri is circling the Moon every two hours, the centre said.