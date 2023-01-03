Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea's lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, moon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea's lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, moon

South Korea's lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, moon

South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white images of Earth and the lunar surface, including this photo taken on Dec 31, 2022 (Photo: AFP/KARI/Handout)

03 Jan 2023 05:04PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 05:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white photos of the moon's surface and Earth, the national space centre said Tuesday (Jan 3).

Danuri - a portmanteau of the Korean words for "moon" and "enjoy" - was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.

Its images - taken between Dec 24 and Jan 1 - show the lunar surface and Earth, and were shot from less than 120km over the Moon, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said in a statement.

The images and videos will be "used to select potential sites for a Moon landing in 2032", it added.

Danuri is circling the Moon every two hours, the centre said.

South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri will try to develop a wireless Internet environment to link satellites or exploration spacecraft and will stream K-pop sensation BTS' song Dynamite to test the network. (File photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)
People in a railway station in Seoul watch a television screen showing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching with South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri onboard from Cape Canaveral in Florida. (File photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

The orbiter will begin its scientific mission next month, which includes mapping and analysing lunar terrain, and measuring magnetic strength and gamma rays.

It will also test experimental "space Internet" technology by transmitting photos and videos to Earth.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has hailed Danuri's achievements as a "historical moment" in the country's space programme.

South Korea has laid out ambitious plans for outer space, including landing spacecraft on the Moon by 2032 and Mars by 2045.

Also read:

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

South Korea SpaceX

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.