Making the most of having a hostile neighbour: South Korea’s rise to major global exporter of arms

Facing the constant threat of war from a hostile neighbour, South Korea has been developing defence technology needed to protect itself over the years and is now a major global exporter of arms.

South Korea’s need to deter threats from the North has been underscored several times, most recently on Tuesday (Oct 4), when the nuclear-armed Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its fifth in 10 days.

At a recent ceremony on the sidelines of a defence exhibition, the country displayed its high-tech weaponry, including the home-grown 230mm Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher and ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missile. And industry players are interested.

The defence exhibition attracted military officials and other potential arms buyers from around the world who were there to sample the latest equipment.