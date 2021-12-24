South Korea's Moon pardons disgraced former president Park

SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, who is in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday (Dec 24), amid a tight presidential race.

Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund non-profit foundations she owned.

In January, South Korea's top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Park on the graft charges that finalised her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon.

But Park's predecessor Lee Myung-bak, who is also imprisoned on corruption charges, was not pardoned.