Hush in South Korea as students sit high-stakes exam

SEOUL: A hush fell over South Korea on Thursday (Nov 18) as more than half a million students sat the high-stakes national university entrance exam, with authorities taking extraordinary measures to minimise distractions.

Locally known as "Suneung", the nine-hour test is crucial not only for securing spots in top universities, but is also considered key for elevated social status, lucrative careers and even marriage prospects.

The enormous pressure on students in South Korea's ultra-competitive education system has been blamed for teenage depression and suicide rates that are among the highest in the world.

One parent was keen to ease the stress ahead of the 2021 exam.

"I just want to tell my daughter that I'm proud of her for working so hard up until this point, and that this test, regardless of the result, doesn't define who she is as a person," Koh Min-soon, the mother of a test-taker, told AFP on Wednesday.

Since last year, COVID-19 has added to the pressure on students, parents and education authorities.

All classes became online for exam takers in the two weeks leading up to the test, while the students and their families were advised to stay at home as much as possible in that time.

More than 509,000 students are taking the test this year, the education ministry said.

Throughout the exam, which started at 8.40am, students will be required to wear face masks.