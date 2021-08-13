South Korea's Moon orders investigation into navy sexual harassment claims

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday (Aug 13) ordered an investigation into the apparent suicide of a navy sergeant who had reported being sexually harassed by her supervisor, the second such case involving the military in recent months.

"I don't know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family," Moon said, according to presidential spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee, as he tasked the Ministry of National Defense with the investigation.

Defence Minister Suh Wook apologised to the woman's family and the public, adding that his ministry would fully disclose its findings.

The female navy sergeant was found dead in her quarters on Thursday, the defence ministry said. She had reported being sexually harassed by her boss in a restaurant in late May, the ministry added, without providing details of the alleged offence.

The sergeant notified a superior at the time but did not officially report the incident until last week, when she directly advised a commanding officer.

Her death comes after the suicide of an air force master sergeant in May, who had accused a colleague of sexual abuse, sparking a national outcry that forced the air force chief to resign.