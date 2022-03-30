South Korea says North Korea faked launch of so-called 'monster' missile

SEOUL: North Korea faked the launch of what analysts have dubbed its "monster missile" last week, Seoul's military said Wednesday (Mar 30), adding that the test was, in reality, likely the same intercontinental ballistic missile Pyongyang fired in 2017.

North Korea last Friday claimed to have successfully test-fired a Hwasong-17 missile - a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads - which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.

But South Korea's defence ministry told AFP that Seoul and Washington have now concluded that the launch was actually of a Hwasong-15, an ICBM that Pyongyang test-fired in 2017.

"US and South Korean intelligence has determined that what was fired on Mar 24 was a Hwasong-15," the defence ministry official told AFP.

Both ICBMs are potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.