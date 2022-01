Man who crossed DMZ was previous defector from North Korea, South says

SEOUL: A man observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is believed to be a North Korean who previously defected to the South in 2020 in the same area, Seoul's defence ministry said on Monday (Jan 3).

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it had carried out a search operation after detecting the person on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

"The authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts," the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Monday.

A ministry official later told reporters they believe that the man, who is in his 30s, came to the South in November 2020.

"Footage showed he had a identical look and dress as the person who defected from the North in 2020," the official said.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether weekend movement detected on the northern side of the border was North Korean troops coming to escort the man, but that at this time, the South Korean government does not think it is a case of espionage, the official added.

South Korean media have reported that the man had experience as a gymnast that helped him scale the fences, but the official said they could not confirm that.

The official said that North Korea has acknowledged the South's messages on inter-Korean hotlines about the incident, but has not provided any more details about the man's fate.

The border crossing, which is illegal in South Korea, came as North Korea carries out strict anti-coronavirus measures since shutting borders in early 2020, though it has not confirmed any infections.

In September 2020, North Korea apologised after its troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea and burned his remains, in what it said were anti-pandemic precautions.

Two months earlier, North Korea had declared a national emergency and sealed off a border town after a North Korean defector with reported COVID-19 symptoms illegally crossed back from the South.