South Korean lawmakers mandate cameras in operating rooms after surgery deaths

SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers voted on Tuesday (Aug 31) to require hospitals to place surveillance cameras in operating rooms after a series of medical accidents involving unqualified staff who stood in for surgeons.

With the Bill's passage, South Korea will be the first developed country to require closed-circuit cameras to record surgical procedures.

The push for having cameras in operating theatres intensified after a case in 2016 in which surgeons at private clinics were accused of assigning nurses or underqualified doctors to perform procedures, sometimes with fatal results.

Kwon Dae-hee, then a university junior, died of haemorrhage in October 2016 after 49 days in coma as a result of a jawline surgery in Seoul, his mother Lee Na-geum, 61, told Reuters.

Lee, who has been holding a one-person protest in front of parliament since January 2018, said her son was traumatised by bullying in high school for his prominent chin, and he was determined to undergo the 6.5 million won (US$5,600) cosmetic surgery.