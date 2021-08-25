South Korea parliament set to pass law to curb 'fake news'

SEOUL South Korea's ruling party is set to revise a media law to rein in "fake news" by giving courts the power to award much bigger damages but opponents said it would discourage reporters from delving into the shady dealings of the powerful.

South Korea is home to a thriving news industry, ranking relatively high on world media freedom tables but it has struggled with the spread of misinformation and cyber bullying in recent years.

The amendment to the Act on Press Arbitration and Remedies allows the courts to order damages up to five times bigger than they can now for publication of false or fabricated reports ruled to have infringed on a plaintiff's rights or caused "emotional distress".

"The damage and ripple effect caused by wrong media reports is large and broad in scale, inflicting irreparable harm to individuals," the Democratic Party said in a statement.

The law would also require media outlets, including internet news service providers, to issue corrections for erroneous or fabricated news that manifest "intention" or "gross negligence".