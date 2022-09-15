Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korean police arrest woman over New Zealand children found dead in suitcases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korean police arrest woman over New Zealand children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police arrest woman over New Zealand children found dead in suitcases

New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland, New Zealand on Aug 11, 2022, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. (Photo: Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

15 Sep 2022 10:53AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 10:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korean police said they arrested on Thursday (Sep 15) a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

The Korean-born New Zealander is charged with murder.

The woman in her 40s was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan earlier in the day, after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice, the Korean National Police Agency said.

The woman is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her then 7-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland, authorities said.

A South Korean court will review whether to extradite the suspect to New Zealand, they added.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.

The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

South Korea New Zealand murder crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.