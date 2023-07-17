South Korea president vows 'complete overhaul' of approach to extreme weather

SEOUL: South Korea's president vowed on Monday (Jul 17) to "completely overhaul" the country's approach to extreme weather from climate change, after at least 40 people were killed by recent flooding and landslides during monsoon rains.

Rescue workers waded through thick mud as they drained a flooded underpass in central Cheongju, searching for more victims after vehicles were trapped in the tunnel by flash floods, the interior ministry said, with nine people still missing nationwide.

South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, and days of torrential rain have caused widespread flooding and landslides, with rivers bursting their banks, and reservoirs and dams overflowing. More rain is forecast in the coming days.

"This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace - we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it," President Yoon Suk-yeol said during an emergency response meeting on Monday.

The idea that extreme weather linked to climate change "is an anomaly and can't be helped needs to be completely overhauled", he said, calling for "extraordinary determination" to improve the country's preparedness and response.