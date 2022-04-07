South Korea’s president-elect vows ‘strong deterrence’ amid North Korea nuclear test signs

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday (Apr 7) strong deterrence was crucial in the face of nuclear and missile threats from North Korea amid a renewed warning by a top US envoy of a potential nuclear test as early as next week.

Yoon, who has pledged to boost defence capability to counter the North's threats, spoke to US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen Paul LaCamera during a rare visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, the command centre of the 28,500-strong US military stationed in South Korea.

“We can never stress enough the importance of strong deterrence based on the South Korea-US military alliance and the combined defence posture,” Yoon said, citing the alarm raised by the North’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have indicated Pyongyang may resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017, possibly around the birth annivesary of state founder Kim Il Sung, which the North celebrates on Apr 15.

"I don’t want to speculate too much, but I think it could be another missile launch, it could be a nuclear test," Sung Kim, the US special representative for North Korea, told reporters on a teleconference on Wednesday in Washington when asked about the holiday next week.

Signs of preparations for a nuclear test included activity near the North's Punggye-ri nuclear site, US officials said.