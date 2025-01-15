South Korea authorities at President Yoon's residence to execute arrest warrant, Yonhap says

SEOUL: South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Seok Yeol were at his official residence on Wednesday (Jan 15) to execute an arrest warrant over insurrection accusations related to his Dec 3 martial law declaration.



Video footage showed vehicles from the investigating authorities in front of Yoon's hillside villa in Seoul, where he has been holed up for weeks.



Investigators were foiled on Jan 3 from serving the first-ever arrest warrant issued against a sitting South Korean president after a standoff with hundreds of presidential security agents and military guards.