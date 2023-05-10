How has South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol fared one year after taking office?

SEOUL: A year ago, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol started his first day in office, but not inside the iconic Blue House known as Cheonghwadae in Korean.

Instead, he worked out of the rundown former headquarters of the National Defence Ministry in the bustling district of Yongsan to keep his election promise to make himself and his office open to the public.

The 62-year-old former public prosecutor also took the unprecedented move of making himself available for informal sessions with reporters every morning, although just six months later, a dispute with a major TV outlet ended this practice.

One year into his role as the country’s top man on Wednesday (May 10), reviews of his leadership have been mixed.