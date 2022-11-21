South Korea's Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday (Nov 21) suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster's reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called "malicious" and "fake" news.

Yoon's office barred a crew from MBC from riding in the plane with him during a Southeast Asia visit earlier this month, alleging biased coverage of recent controversies.

The end of the free-wheeling briefings came three days after an MBC reporter shouted a question to Yoon asking what was "malicious" about their reporting, to which Yoon walked off without an answer.

It was immediately followed by a quarrel between the reporter and a presidential official as the official criticised the journalist for a "lack of courtesy".

In its statement on Monday, Yoon's office said it decided the informal briefings could not continue without measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The briefings were a break with years of tradition in South Korea, where daily access to the president was previously unheard of, as the new leader sought to step up transparency and dispel worries about his lack of political experience.