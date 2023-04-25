South Korean President Yoon travels to US; security ties top agenda amid North Korea tensions

Myongji University’s political science professor Shin Yul said he is watching the summit closely to see if the US mentions the possibility of redeploying tactical weapons in South Korea to help the country defend itself, should there be an attack by North Korea.

“I would call it a great success if the visit to the US creates an atmosphere that allows the consideration of the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea,” said Prof Shin.

“We have left some space open for tactical nuclear weapons to enter our country. Now, we have to start preparing and I hope this visit will be an important step towards that.”

Mr Yoon’s visit comes at a time when calls for Seoul to arm itself with nuclear weapons are rising, with a majority of South Koreans in favour of the option as Pyongyang's military ambitions grow increasingly bolder.

He is also expected to seek President Biden’s reassurance that the US nuclear umbrella in the region is effective, Mr Lee Choon-geun, a North Korea policy expert, said.

“The strategy on extended deterrence needs to be very much more concrete,” noted the senior research fellow at Washington-based research centre Science and Technology Policy Institute.

“Even if we can’t share nuclear weapons, we should look for ways to strengthen information-sharing about US plans for its nuclear assets in East Asia, and use them together if needed.”

TECHNOLOGY TIES

The allies' relationship goes beyond defence and deterrence for both leaders. Economic cooperation is also on the cards, including stabilising supply chains and expanding cooperation in a whole host of high-tech areas.

“I hope that the US will … allow more space for joint development on cutting-edge technology, while cooperating more closely to expand into the high-tech industry,” said Mr Lee.

Last year, South Korean carmaker Hyundai announced the creation of a US$10 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in the US state of Georgia.

“It really needs to be an alliance that is powered by chips, batteries and clean technology, which really just represents the expansion and the reciprocal nature of the alliance as it is developing,” said Mr Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea studies at think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

RED CARPET TREATMENT

Washington has planned a splashy reception to honour Mr Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee, including a grand welcome ceremony and a lavish dinner, as the Biden administration rushes to reassure Seoul of its support.