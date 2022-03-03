Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea presidential candidate backs conservative, may tip tight race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea presidential candidate backs conservative, may tip tight race

South Korea presidential candidate backs conservative, may tip tight race
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), attends his election campaign in Seoul, South Korea on Mar 1, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
03 Mar 2022 03:56PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A South Korean presidential candidate dropped out on Thursday (Mar 3), throwing his support to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol in a surprise move that could tip the balance of next week's closely fought election toward the conservatives.

Yoon, flag bearer of the People Power Party, the main opposition to the governing liberal party, joined with Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Party, who had been running a distant third.

"We have no doubt that today's announcement would bring a perfect government change," Ahn told a news conference with Yoon, announcing the merger. "We're one team."

The shake-up less than a week before Wednesday's election is bad news for Lee Jae-myung, representing President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party. Moon is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

A survey by Realmeter released on Wednesday, the last day for publication of polls under election rules, showed Yoon ahead of Lee 46.3 per cent to 43.1 per cent.

Given the narrow gap between Yoon and Lee, the swing by Ahn, whose support was around 7 per cent, could mean a decisive conservative win, although it was unclear how many of Ahn's supporters would vote for the combined ticket.

Voters want a president who can clean up polarised politics and corruption, and tackle the runaway housing prices and deepening inequality that have dogged Asia's fourth-largest economy, polls show.

Related:

FILE PHOTO: Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea January 24, 2022. Ahn Young-joon/ Pool via REUTERS//File Photo
FILE PHOTO: South Korean presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the opposition People's Party poses for a photo before a televised debate for the upcoming March 9 presidential election at KBS studio in Seoul, South Korea March 2, 2022. Jung Yeon-je/Poll via REUTERS/File Photo

A former prosecutor general, Yoon has promised to stamp out corruption, foster justice and create a more level playing field, while seeking a "reset" with China and a tougher stance toward North Korea.

He thanked Ahn, pledging to win the election and realise their shared vision for national integration through a joint government.

Lee vowed to press on his campaign, telling reporters, "I believe in history and the people. I will firmly walk the path of promoting people's livelihoods, peace and unity."

Yoon wants to buy an additional U.S. missile system, a move his top foreign policy adviser has said would risk economic retaliation from China but provide a chance to improve testy diplomatic ties.

Ahn, a physician and software mogul who lost to the incumbent Moon in 2017, initially had double-digit support on promises to make South Korea a technology and economic powerhouse and for volunteering at COVID-19 clinics with his wife. But his popularity waned even as voters soured on corruption scandals, gaffes and mud-slinging by the two main contenders.

Ahn first made an overture to Yoon in mid-February, saying a merger would bring a "overwhelming victory" and national unity, but earlier negotiations had foundered over how to incorporate the campaigns.

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us