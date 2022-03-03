South Korea presidential candidate backs conservative, may tip tight race

SEOUL: A South Korean presidential candidate dropped out on Thursday (Mar 3), throwing his support to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol in a surprise move that could tip the balance of next week's closely fought election toward the conservatives.

Yoon, flag bearer of the People Power Party, the main opposition to the governing liberal party, joined with Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Party, who had been running a distant third.

"We have no doubt that today's announcement would bring a perfect government change," Ahn told a news conference with Yoon, announcing the merger. "We're one team."

The shake-up less than a week before Wednesday's election is bad news for Lee Jae-myung, representing President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party. Moon is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

A survey by Realmeter released on Wednesday, the last day for publication of polls under election rules, showed Yoon ahead of Lee 46.3 per cent to 43.1 per cent.

Given the narrow gap between Yoon and Lee, the swing by Ahn, whose support was around 7 per cent, could mean a decisive conservative win, although it was unclear how many of Ahn's supporters would vote for the combined ticket.

Voters want a president who can clean up polarised politics and corruption, and tackle the runaway housing prices and deepening inequality that have dogged Asia's fourth-largest economy, polls show.