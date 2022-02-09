South Korea weighs voting options for people with COVID-19 ahead of election

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament explored ways on Wednesday (Feb 9) to allow people who have caught the novel coronavirus to cast their ballot in next month's presidential election, as the number of new cases spiralled to nearly 50,000 for the first time.

South Korea will elect its next president on Mar 9, but concerns about potential COVID-related disruptions are growing as daily cases skyrocket due to the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The election watchdog planned to introduce a proposal on Wednesday to the National Assembly to amend the Public Official Election Act enabling in-person voting for COVID-19 patients after 6pm on Mar 5 and 9.

The current rules effectively ban people who were diagnosed with a contagious disease after the Mar 4-5 early voting period due to mandatory isolation policy.

Both the ruling and opposition parties have called for allowing the patients to vote from 6pm to 9pm, and an agreed proposal was expected to be put up for a vote on Monday.

The ruling Democratic Party also called for mail-in voting for the patients, while the main opposition People Power Party suggested setting up special polling stations for them.