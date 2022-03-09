South Korea presidential election in dead heat as polls close

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential election was too close to call as voting ended Wednesday (Mar 9), exit polls showed, in a race that will shape Asia's fourth-largest economy for the next five years.

Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, with 48.4 per cent, was slightly ahead of liberal Lee Jae-myung, with 47.8 per cent, an exit poll jointly conducted by three television networks showed. Another poll by broadcaster JTBC showed Lee ahead with 48.4 per cent, to Yoon's 47.7 per cent.

The campaign was marked by surprises, scandals and smears, but the policy stakes are high for the populace of 52 million.

Nearly 34 million, or more than 76 per cent, of the country's 44 million eligible voters cast ballots after a bitter campaign to pick the leader of a nation whose status is rising in the world but is also riven by gender and generational divisions and faces a confrontational North Korea.

The winning candidate must tackle challenges such as the effects of South Korea's worst wave of COVID-19 infections, growing inequality and surging home prices, while navigating an increasingly tense rivalry between China and the United States.

Voters also seek a leader who can root out graft and pursue negotiations to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.