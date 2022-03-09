South Korea presidential election in dead heat as polls close after high turnout

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential election was too close to call on Wednesday (Mar 9), exit polls showed, as voting ended in a race that will shape Asia's fourth-largest economy for the next five years.

Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, with 48.4 per cent, was slightly ahead of liberal Lee Jae-myung, with 47.8 per cent, an exit poll jointly conducted by three major broadcasters showed. Another poll by cable network JTBC showed Lee ahead with 48.4 per cent, to Yoon's 47.7 per cent.

The unusually bitter election campaign was marred by scandals and smears, but the policy stakes are high for the country of 52 million.

Around 77 per cent of the country's 44 million eligible voters cast ballots to pick the leader of a nation whose global status is rising but has been riven by gender and generational divisions and faces a confrontational North Korea.

The winner must tackle challenges including South Korea's worst wave of COVID-19 infections, growing inequality and surging home prices, while navigating an increasingly tense rivalry between China and the United States.

Voters also want the new president to root out graft and pursue negotiations to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Lee, the standard-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon, from the conservative main opposition People Power Party, are vying to succeed incumbent President Moon Jae-in, who is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

The exit polls suggested Lee had performed better than expected. Surveys last week had given Yoon the edge after he secured the support of a fellow conservative who had been trailing a distant third and then quit the race.