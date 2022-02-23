South Korea presidential frontrunner seeks to 'reset' China ties with extra THAAD missile system

SEOUL: Plans by South Korea's leading opposition presidential candidate to buy an additional THAAD US missile system risks economic retaliation from China, his top foreign policy adviser said, but that would provide a chance to "reset" testy diplomatic ties.

Kim Sung-han, who advises Yoon Suk-yeol on foreign policy, also said North Korea is likely to resume weapons testing, but his team aims to devise a roadmap with significant and swift benefits for Pyongyang if it takes concrete actions to denuclearise.

Yoon is the conservative main opposition People Power Party's candidate to run in the Mar 9 election, and is leading a tight race against Lee Jae-myung from outgoing President Moon Jae-in's party.

Relations between South Korea and China have been frayed since the installation in South Korea of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in 2017 to better counter North Korea's evolving missile threats.

China argued the equipment's powerful radar could penetrate into its territory, and restricted economic and tourist exchanges, dealing a major blow to South Korea as its biggest trading partner.