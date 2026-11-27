SEOUL: South Korea repatriated six North Koreans by sea on Friday (Nov 27) after their fishing boat was found drifting off the peninsula’s east coast earlier this month, while a seventh chose to remain, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.

The North Korean fishing boat crossed the maritime border off the Korean Peninsula's east coast under its own power at 8.33am (7.33am Singapore time) and was met by a North Korean vessel waiting to the north, the ministry said.

The boat, carrying seven people, was found drifting in international waters near South Korea's Ulleung Island on Nov 3 and subsequently towed by South Korean military and coast guard authorities.

South Korea decided to repatriate six of them after confirming their wish through a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, the ministry said.

The seventh expressed a wish to remain in South Korea and will receive protection as a North Korean defector, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the government had closely coordinated with the UN Command on notifying the North of the repatriation plan and also sent updates over an international maritime communications network. Pyongyang has severed all direct communication channels with the South.

South Korea considers North Koreans to be its citizens and offers protection to defectors. About 31,500 were registered as living in the South as of June, according to Unification Ministry data.