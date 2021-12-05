Logo
South Korea reports 3 more Omicron cases
South Korea reports 3 more Omicron cases

FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk over a zebra crossing as empty bus stops are seen in the background at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

05 Dec 2021 03:40PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2021 03:40PM)
SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday (Dec 5) reported three more Omicron coronavirus variant cases, bringing its total confirmed so far to 12, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It reported 5,128 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday, a slight decline after reporting a record daily tally of 5,352 a day earlier.

The country has reported a total of 473,034 cases, with 3,852 deaths.

From Monday, people visiting 14 designated public spaces, including hospitality and entertainment venues, will have to show their vaccine passes, as the government sets out a plan to reduce the risk of community spread. The public will have a grace period of a week to get used to the new rules.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

South Korea COVID-19 Omicron

