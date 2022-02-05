Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID-19 cases

File photo. People sit inside a bus during snowfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic in central Seoul, South Korea, on Jan 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

05 Feb 2022 12:05PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 12:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday (Feb 5).

The daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

South Korea COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us