South Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday (Feb 5).
The daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.
Source: Reuters/aj
