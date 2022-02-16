South Korea reports record 90,443 COVID cases, daily count doubles in a week

SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday (Feb 16) reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases, as numbers nearly doubled within a week amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The record count for Tuesday marked a drastic surge from 57,177 a day before and brought total infections in the country since the pandemic began to 1,552,851. Deaths remain comparatively low, though, with 39 fatalities on Tuesday and a total of 7,202 so far, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The country of 52 million population has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks mainly to the widespread wearing of masks, social distancing and aggressive testing and tracing.